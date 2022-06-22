Thunderstorms and "torrential downpours" have been predicted. - Credit: Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

Thunderstorms and "torrential downpours" have been predicted by the Met Office, for the East of England region.

The inclement weather events are set to take place from 10:00am tomorrow (Thursday, June 23) and midnight on the same day.

Travel disruption and flooding "in a few places" have also been warned.

These conditions are set to affect the entire East of England region, including Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

Storm Eunice caused damage across the East of England in February. - Credit: Craig Shepheard

According to the Met Office, here's what we can expect from tomorrow:

A small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, causing damage due to flood water, lighting strikes, hail and strong wind.

A small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater, causing danger to life.

A chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services, where flooding or lightning strikes occur.

Difficult driving conditions and road closures due to spray and sudden flooding.

A slight chance of power cuts and the loss of other services to homes and businesses.

A small chance that some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

Met Office yellow weather warning for the East of England. - Credit: The Met Office

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

"While most places will probably miss them, where thunderstorms do occur there is a chance that in a few places up to 40 mm of rain could fall in an hour or so and 40 to 60 mm could fall in two or three hours.

"These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places.

"The exact location of the thunderstorms will be hard to pinpoint, so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary."