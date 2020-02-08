Advanced search

Updated

Met Office upgrades weather warning to amber as Storm Ciara approaches

PUBLISHED: 13:33 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 08 February 2020

Storm Ciara is set to cause severe disruption tomorrow. Picture: Archant

Storm Ciara is set to cause severe disruption tomorrow. Picture: Archant

trendobjects

The Met Office has updated its weather warning in the East of England tomorrow from yellow to amber, amid fears that Storm Ciara will cause severe disruption to travel.

You may also want to watch:

The warning will remain in place from 8am to 9pm, with road, rail, air and ferry services set to be affected.

Govia Thameslink has this morning advised passengers not to travel on its Great Northern, Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink services amid this "worsened forecast."

Related articles

Most Read

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital nurse given six-month suspension after administering medication not prescribed to patients

Lister Hospital.

Hertfordshire braces for Storm Ciara with power network and train lines set to be affected

Storm Ciara will bring heavy rain and gales to the East of England this weekend. Picture: Archant

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

Plans for 800 new homes on Stevenage’s Forster Country given go-ahead despite objections

Stevenage's Forster Country, with St Nicholas Church in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital nurse given six-month suspension after administering medication not prescribed to patients

Lister Hospital.

Hertfordshire braces for Storm Ciara with power network and train lines set to be affected

Storm Ciara will bring heavy rain and gales to the East of England this weekend. Picture: Archant

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

Plans for 800 new homes on Stevenage’s Forster Country given go-ahead despite objections

Stevenage's Forster Country, with St Nicholas Church in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Met Office upgrades weather warning to amber as Storm Ciara approaches

Storm Ciara is set to cause severe disruption tomorrow. Picture: Archant

Mothers in Business Association Stevenage branch set for relaunch

Mums in Business is set to launch in Stevenage. Picture: Katieripollphotography

Runners take on Watford Half Marathon as Hares battle 66-mile challenge

Ollie Garbas. Picture: Tarrick Benham

Hapless Boro leave Westley embarrassed after Orient loss

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Hitchin suffer narrow loss to promotion-chasing Tamworth

Hitchin Town concede against Tamworth. Picture: Peter Else
Drive 24