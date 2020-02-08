Met Office upgrades weather warning to amber as Storm Ciara approaches

Storm Ciara is set to cause severe disruption tomorrow. Picture: Archant trendobjects

The Met Office has updated its weather warning in the East of England tomorrow from yellow to amber, amid fears that Storm Ciara will cause severe disruption to travel.

The warning will remain in place from 8am to 9pm, with road, rail, air and ferry services set to be affected.

Govia Thameslink has this morning advised passengers not to travel on its Great Northern, Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink services amid this "worsened forecast."