Yellow weather warning for ice in Stevenage and Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 January 2019

A bench covered in frost

A bench covered in frost

Archant

The Met Office has told people to beware of possible icy stretches tonight and tomorrow in Stevenage and Hitchin.

Between 10pm tonight and 11am tomorrow (January 17) there is a likelihood of icy patches and possibly wintry showers developing in Hitchin and Stevenage.

Temperatures in the morning will have a high of 3° C and the day is predicted to start bright and sunny, but untreated paths and roads may still be slippery.

For Met Office advice on driving in freezing conditions, see: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/barometer/advice/travel-advice/driving-in-severe-weather#snow_ice

Letchworth youth group leader jailed for sexual exploitation of teen

Michael Elias was sentenced to three years in prison at St Albans Crown Court last week for a series of charges including sexual exploitation of children and making and possessing indecent images of children. Picture: Herts police

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Former Shefford school student Ben Whishaw wins best supporting actor awards

Ben Whishaw, winner of the award for best supporting actor in a movie/miniseries for

Stevenage tower block residents 'angered' over major bedbug infestation

The council are asking residents to leave their flats for bedbug treatments to be done

Robber in balaclava takes £800 from Arlesey pub

Police are investigating a robbery at The Vicar's Inn pub in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Most Read

