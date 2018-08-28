Yellow weather warning for ice in Stevenage and Hitchin

A bench covered in frost Archant

The Met Office has told people to beware of possible icy stretches tonight and tomorrow in Stevenage and Hitchin.

Between 10pm tonight and 11am tomorrow (January 17) there is a likelihood of icy patches and possibly wintry showers developing in Hitchin and Stevenage.

Temperatures in the morning will have a high of 3° C and the day is predicted to start bright and sunny, but untreated paths and roads may still be slippery.

For Met Office advice on driving in freezing conditions, see: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/barometer/advice/travel-advice/driving-in-severe-weather#snow_ice