What will the weather be like when lockdown lifts?
From Monday, May 17, indoor hospitality will return as we once again take a further step out of lockdown.
As part of Step 3 of the government's roadmap, cinemas, theatres and arcades, as well as casinos, bowling alleys can reopen from Monday.
Arguably the most highly anticipated fixture of all, pubs and restaurants are also permitted to open indoors.
The return of indoor hospitality is good news for Herts - as the weather forecast is looking wet and gloomy for the majority of next week.
This weekend will see showers with small breaks of sunshine accompanied by a cool and gentle breeze, with temperatures not expected to exceed 13°.
The long range weather forecast for the county predicts much the same for Monday, May 17 and the remainder of the week, sitting below the average temperatures expected for May in the UK.
