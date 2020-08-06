Advanced search

Heatwave: Herts temperatures set to top 34C as heat warning issued

PUBLISHED: 17:24 06 August 2020

People in Herts are being urged to take extra precautions as temperatures are set to reach 34 degrees. Picture: YouTube / Met Office

People in Herts are being urged to take extra precautions as temperatures are set to reach 34 degrees. Picture: YouTube / Met Office

YouTube / Met Office

Tomorrow is set to be one of the hottest days of the year, the Met Office has warned, as residents are reminded to stay hydrated and keep each other safe.

An amber health warning has been in place across the South East this week, with temperatures soaring to as high as 34C in some Herts towns tomorrow.

Saturday and Sunday are also set to be dry and hot, with temperatures in the east remaining in the low thirties. There is a further risk of thunderstorms by Monday, with the weather staying warm.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Although much of the UK can expect a spell of warm and sunny weather lasting into early next week, it’s going to turn very hot for parts of England and Wales with temperatures widely reaching above 30C on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

