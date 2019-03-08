Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain is expected in Hertfordshire tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for the East of England region. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto This content is subject to copyright.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the East of England region for the whole of tomorrow (Sunday) - just three days after temperatures soared.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office has issued the warning from midnight - with heavy rain possibly leading to flooding in a few places and travel disruption.

You may also want to watch:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

The warning means that, where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, while there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.