Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain forecast

PUBLISHED: 19:16 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:16 27 July 2019

Heavy rain is expected in Hertfordshire tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for the East of England region. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Heavy rain is expected in Hertfordshire tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for the East of England region. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the East of England region for the whole of tomorrow (Sunday) - just three days after temperatures soared.

The Met Office has issued the warning from midnight - with heavy rain possibly leading to flooding in a few places and travel disruption.

You may also want to watch:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

The warning means that, where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, while there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Much-anticipated Stevenage Costco store opens its doors

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage

Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Much-anticipated Stevenage Costco store opens its doors

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage

Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Latest from the The Comet

Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain is expected in Hertfordshire tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for the East of England region. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car ends up down bank after two-vehicle crash in Stevenage

One car ended up going down the grassy bank and onto the cycle path below following a crash in Fairlands Way, Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

A505 closed between Baldock and Royston after towed caravan flips over

The A505 was closed northbound between Baldock and Royston by police after a towed caravan flipped over. Picture: Archant

All lanes reopen after M25 crash near Potters Bar

All lanes have reopened on the M25 following an earlier crash clockwise near Junction 24 for Potter Bar. Picture: Highways England

Long delays on the M25 after major crash near Potters Bar

M25 crash: There are long delays clockwise following a crash between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield. Picture: Highways England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists