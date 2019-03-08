Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain forecast
PUBLISHED: 19:16 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:16 27 July 2019
A yellow weather warning has been issued for the East of England region for the whole of tomorrow (Sunday) - just three days after temperatures soared.
The Met Office has issued the warning from midnight - with heavy rain possibly leading to flooding in a few places and travel disruption.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
The warning means that, where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, while there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.