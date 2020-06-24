Advanced search

Met Office warns thunderstorms will hit Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 14:14 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 24 June 2020

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Hertfordshire. PICTURE: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning after the weather service forecast thunderstorms for Hertfordshire later this week.

On Thursday and Friday people can expect to see the glorious sunshine replaced with slow moving heavy showers and thunderstorms – which could lead to flooding in our area.

The Met Office is warning of a small risk of flooding and potential damage to buildings as a result of floodwater, lightning strikes or strong winds.

Experts at the Department for Environmental Food and Rural Affairs are also warning of increased levels air pollution, due to light winds and sunshine, in Hertfordshire over the coming days.

According to the Met Office, heatwaves occur when high pressure develops across an area, and they appear in the UK due to the location of the jet stream (core winds above the Earth’s surface), which is usually to the north of the UK in the summer.

