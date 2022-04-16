The sun is shining and temperatures are warmer in Hertfordshire than Athens this Easter Bank Holiday weekend. - Credit: Dacorum Borough Council

The sun is shining, the temperature is rising and it's officially warmer here in Hertfordshire than popular UK tourist destination Greece this weekend.



Residents are enjoying a four-day break this Easter and temperatures are soaring.



In Stevenage the weather is looking to stay bright and warm through to Monday.

Tomorrow (April 17) is expected to be 17 degrees followed by highs of 15 degrees on Bank Holiday Monday.

Whereas in Athens, Greece temperatures also reach 17 tomorrow with rain forecast through the day, and 13 degrees with continued heavy rain on Monday.



Similarly, St Albans is set to see temperatures of 17 degrees tomorrow and 15 on Sunday with some clouds.



Enjoy a pint in temperatures warmer than Athens in St Albans, Pear Tree Inn. - Credit: Pear Tree Inn



Welwyn is also set to see some clouds forming but highs of 17 degrees.



In Hitchin the sun is set to shine with temperatures climbing to 17 degrees and 15 degrees on the Monday.



Hemel Hemsptead will also see highs of 17 degrees with some breeze and clouds predicted.



Met Office said: "Weather is fine, with plenty of sunshine, especially in the east.

"However, high cloud may persist across western parts with sunshine more limited. Rather warm, but cooler again in the onshore breeze."



