Yellow weather warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 11:42 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 13 August 2019

A yellow weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms are expected across the East of England. Picture: MET Office

A yellow weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms are expected across the East of England. Picture: MET Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England tomorrow with thunderstorms expected across the region.

At around 4pm tomorrow, parts of our area are expected to see between 8-16mm of rainfall. Picture: MET OfficeAt around 4pm tomorrow, parts of our area are expected to see between 8-16mm of rainfall. Picture: MET Office

Heavy rainfall has been anticipated throughout the morning and afternoon - exceeding 8-16mm per hour in some parts of the region including North Herts and Welwyn Garden City.

Between 2pm and 10pm tomorrow, the yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued - potentially spelling travel chaos with possible flooding and transport disruption.

The Met Office has warned that we can expect spray and sudden flooding possibly leading to road closures, potential cancellations to bus and train services and a slight chance of power cuts.

Further to this, they warn of a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Most Read

Police: Letchworth attempted abduction ‘did not take place’

Police are investigating an incident in Letchworth after a man led a 10-year-old out of a store. Photo: Joe Giddens

Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Roads closed due to concern for welfare incident in Stevenage town centre

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Man dies in Baldock hotel despite efforts of emergency services

Hitchin Street, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

Graveley road closure after ‘serious collision’

Police have closed the High Street in Graveley, as well as Graveley Lane at the junction for Graveley Road following a serious incident. Picture: Herts police

