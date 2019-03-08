Yellow weather warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tomorrow

A yellow weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms are expected across the East of England. Picture: MET Office Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England tomorrow with thunderstorms expected across the region.

At around 4pm tomorrow, parts of our area are expected to see between 8-16mm of rainfall. Picture: MET Office At around 4pm tomorrow, parts of our area are expected to see between 8-16mm of rainfall. Picture: MET Office

Heavy rainfall has been anticipated throughout the morning and afternoon - exceeding 8-16mm per hour in some parts of the region including North Herts and Welwyn Garden City.

Between 2pm and 10pm tomorrow, the yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued - potentially spelling travel chaos with possible flooding and transport disruption.

The Met Office has warned that we can expect spray and sudden flooding possibly leading to road closures, potential cancellations to bus and train services and a slight chance of power cuts.

Further to this, they warn of a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.