'Laughable' lack of action over flooded Stevenage underpass

Residents say the Clovelly Way underpass has been flooded for weeks. Picture: Ross Upchurch Archant

A flooded underpass in Stevenage has been causing residents headaches for the last six weeks - but could be tackled next week.

The underpass which connects Skegness Road and Berwick Close in its current state. Picture: Ross Upchurch The underpass which connects Skegness Road and Berwick Close in its current state. Picture: Ross Upchurch

The underpass which goes under Clovelly Way - connecting Skegness Road and Berwick Close - has been inaccessible for the last six weeks according to residents.

Ross Upchurch, who lives in the Symonds Green area and has made a number of complaints about the underpass, says Hertfordshire County Council's response has been laughable.

"It's been a joke really. They put the red pedestrian barriers up, but they are now underwater.

"In one email, [the county council] said that the problem has been sorted when it quite clearly hasn't. They should come down here and see it for themselves."

A spokesperson from Ringway, HCC's main contractor for highways, said: "We are aware of this issue, and have planned emergency works for Monday, January 12, and Tuesday, January 13.

"We will be checking the pipes underground to make sure it's all clear and working, and pumping out any excess water."