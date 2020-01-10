Advanced search

'Laughable' lack of action over flooded Stevenage underpass

PUBLISHED: 17:07 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 10 January 2020

Residents say the Clovelly Way underpass has been flooded for weeks. Picture: Ross Upchurch

Residents say the Clovelly Way underpass has been flooded for weeks. Picture: Ross Upchurch

Archant

A flooded underpass in Stevenage has been causing residents headaches for the last six weeks - but could be tackled next week.

The underpass which connects Skegness Road and Berwick Close in its current state. Picture: Ross UpchurchThe underpass which connects Skegness Road and Berwick Close in its current state. Picture: Ross Upchurch

The underpass which goes under Clovelly Way - connecting Skegness Road and Berwick Close - has been inaccessible for the last six weeks according to residents.

Ross Upchurch, who lives in the Symonds Green area and has made a number of complaints about the underpass, says Hertfordshire County Council's response has been laughable.

You may also want to watch:

"It's been a joke really. They put the red pedestrian barriers up, but they are now underwater.

"In one email, [the county council] said that the problem has been sorted when it quite clearly hasn't. They should come down here and see it for themselves."

A spokesperson from Ringway, HCC's main contractor for highways, said: "We are aware of this issue, and have planned emergency works for Monday, January 12, and Tuesday, January 13.

"We will be checking the pipes underground to make sure it's all clear and working, and pumping out any excess water."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage abuser jailed – after two months of tormenting and violating victim

Steven Thiara from Stevenage has been jailed for four years after being convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

Hitchin Folk Club ends 39-year stay at Sun Hotel after ‘deteriorating situation’

Hitchin Folk Club have played at The Sun Hotel for the final time, after a 39-year association. Picture: Harry Hubbard

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Missing Letchworth man found safe and well

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Stevenage abuser jailed – after two months of tormenting and violating victim

Steven Thiara from Stevenage has been jailed for four years after being convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

Hitchin Folk Club ends 39-year stay at Sun Hotel after ‘deteriorating situation’

Hitchin Folk Club have played at The Sun Hotel for the final time, after a 39-year association. Picture: Harry Hubbard

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Missing Letchworth man found safe and well

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the The Comet

‘Laughable’ lack of action over flooded Stevenage underpass

Residents say the Clovelly Way underpass has been flooded for weeks. Picture: Ross Upchurch

Stevenage men arrested on suspicion of burglary in St Albans

Two men from Stevenage were caught on CCTV breaking into business premises in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Proposed £12 million cash boost to benefit care workers in Hertfordshire

Herts County Council has proposed a £12m funding boost for carers. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Priory school pupils work with Hitchin author on World Book Day project

Pupils from The Priory School meet Hitchin-based author Matt Adcock. Picture: Richard Mayers

Heavy traffic in Hitchin following crash

There is heavy traffic in Hitchin after a crash. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists