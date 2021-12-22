Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Will it be a wet or white Christmas?

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:50 PM December 22, 2021
Will it snow in Hertfordshire this Christmas?

Will it snow in Hertfordshire this Christmas? - Credit: Pexels/Jill Wellington

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?

Back in November, the rumour mill was awash with chatter of the chance of a snow flurry this festive season, with snowfall expected across our area in the run up to Christmas and on the big day itself.

But sadly, it's looking like this festive season is more likely to be a wash-out than something out of a Wham! Christmas music video.

There'll be a foggy start to Christmas Eve before a large band of rain sweeps the south and south east.

The rain is set to move north in the latter part of Christmas Eve, with the colder air creeping down south, clashing with a warmer weather front coming in from the south west.

Christmas weekend is set to be mild, wet and windy, with no guarantee of the white stuff. But, whatever the weather, it's set to be merry and bright.

Maybe next yeah, eh?


