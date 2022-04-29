"Largely dry, with cloud breaking to sunny spells" is the Met Office's prediction for May's bank holiday weekend. - Credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

"Largely dry, with cloud breaking to sunny spells" is the Met Office's prediction for Hertfordshire's May bank holiday weekend.

Light winds have also been forecast, with the warmest temperatures set to hit the county on bank holiday Monday.

Hertfordshire was hotter than Athens over the Easter bank holiday weekend, and locals will be looking for more of the same this time around.

Many will be hoping that their family days out, and time off work, will be spent enjoying the sun and warm temperatures in the outside world.

A statement from the Met Office read: "There will be a mix of springtime weather for the bank holiday weekend, as a low-pressure system moves in from the northwest on Saturday.

"High-pressure has been largely dominant over the UK in recent days, bringing a good deal of dry, fine weather and some sunny spells.

"Whilst the fine weather will continue in the south on Saturday, a low-pressure system will introduce cloud and outbreaks of rain for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland with some blustery winds in exposed coastal areas.

"On Sunday, this low-pressure system will gradually sink south bringing cloud and outbreaks of rain to many southern areas of the UK. Across the north, conditions will become brighter with some spells of sunshine developing but also a few showers.

"The outlook for the bank holiday Monday is for a good deal of cloud across the UK with a scattering of showers, but also with some spells of sunshine in places."

Pollen levels are expected to be high over the weekend, with both tree and grass pollen airborne.

The Met Office's deputy chief meteorologist, David Oliver, added: "It is a different mix of weather this bank holiday weekend after what has been a largely settled week for the UK.

“The high-pressure that has been dominating the UK in recent days will move away to the south, allowing a low-pressure system to move in from the northwest.

This will bring with it some more unsettled weather with showers or some longer spells of rain across the north on Saturday and then southern areas on Sunday.

"A good deal of dry weather is expected on Monday with most areas only seeing some isolated showers and mild temperatures, widely in the mid-teens.”

Here's how the Met Office predict the weekend will look.

Friday (April 29)

Friday evening is set to see variable clouds, little winds and clear spells overnight.

A minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius has also been indicated.

Stevenage: High of 12 degrees / Low of three degrees.

Welwyn and Hatfield: High of 11 degrees / Low of four degrees.

St Albans and Harpenden: High of 11 degrees / Low of two degrees.

Saturday (April 30)

A "fine and dry Saturday" has been predicted, with bright and sunny spells.

Early morning fog is a possibility, on the overall slightly warmer day.

Stevenage: High of 15 degrees / Low of nine degrees.

Welwyn and Hatfield: High of 15 degrees / Low of nine degrees.

St Albans and Harpenden: High of 15 degrees / Low of nine degrees.

Sunday (May 1)

Sunday is set to be cloudy, with patches of light rain.

A 50 percent chance of rain between 10.00am and 2.00pm is predicted, with cloudy weather either side.

Stevenage: High of 12 degrees / Low of six degrees.

Welwyn and Hatfield: High of 13 degrees/ Low of seven degrees.

St Albans and Harpenden: High of 13 degrees / Low of seven degrees.

Monday (May 2)

Monday is set for brighter and sunnier spells than previous, but light showers are possible.

Clouds are predicted to be at their darkest between 1.00pm and 4.00pm.

Stevenage: High of 15 degrees / Low of six degrees.

Welwyn and Hatfield: High of 15 degrees / Low of seven degrees.

St Albans and Harpenden: High of 15 degrees / Low of seven degrees.