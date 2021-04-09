Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
What will the weather be like in our area when pubs reopen?

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:25 AM April 9, 2021   
You best bring a coat with you if you are going to a pub garden on April 12

You best bring a coat with you if you are going to a pub garden on April 12 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

From Monday, April 12, punters will be able to enjoy a fresh pint outdoors for the first time in months, as we slowly emerge from lockdown.

Although we won't be able to come together for a cold one indoors until May 17, many are excited to see the return of our favourite pubs and restaurants, willing to brave the great British weather. 

So, what will the weather be like on Monday?

According to the Met Office, Stevenage and North Herts will start off sunny on Monday morning, however turning cloudy by the afternoon.

There will be highs of around 10°C. You may get away with leaving the brolly at home, but might want to take a jacket! 

You may also want to watch:

The long range weather forecast for the UK predicts a mixture of sunny spells and showers for most parts of the country with temperatures expected to be at or slightly below average next week. 

