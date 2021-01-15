Amber weather warning for snow now in place for our area
- Credit: Met Office
The weather warning for Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and surrounding villages has been upgraded to amber, with a band of heavy snow likely to bring disruption from the early hours of Saturday (January 16).
The amber warning is set to be in place from 5am tomorrow until 2pm, overriding previous reports of a yellow warning covering the area.
The affected areas include Stevenage, Welwyn, Welwyn Garden City and Knebworth.
Typically under amber weather warnings, people on the move are forewarned of travel delays on roads, with passengers becoming stranded being a possibility.
There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off, with power cuts and disruption to mobile phone coverage likely.
But with England under national lockdown, residents are further encouraged to stay at home, only leaving for a number of essential reasons. These reasons include going out once for daily exercise, shopping for food or medicine, going to work (if you absolutely cannot work from home) and to flee domestic abuse.
To keep up to date with the Met Office's weather warnings, visit their website.
