Weapons sweep to help tackle knife crime in Stevenage

Police officers from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team have been carrying out regular knife sweeps as part of an ongoing operation to tackle knife crime.

Searches are taking place each week, and so far weapons including kitchen knives, metal poles and screwdrivers have been found hidden in places where they are readily accessible.

Neighbourhood Insp Simon Tabert said: "We know that some people will hide weapons in bushes, bin stores and the undergrowth so that they are not carrying them all the time, but can find one if needed.

"We are appealing to the local community who have found hidden knives, seen people hiding them or think a particular area is being used to secrete such items, to contact us. We can then add those locations to our regular weapon sweep patrols.

"I would also urge anyone who has any concerns about knife crime to contact us, either in person or via an anonymous forum such as Crimestoppers. We will always act on any information you pass on."

A knife amnesty is running in Herts from Monday, September 16, as part of Operation Sceptre.

During the amnesty members of the public can surrender any unwanted knives to the police anonymously, and without fear of prosecution for possession.

For those who are unable to get to a knife surrender bin, a special collection service will be available.

Anyone with information about the location of knives can contact the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.