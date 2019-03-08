Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weapons sweep to help tackle knife crime in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 10:57 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 21 August 2019

Police officers are conducting a weapons sweep in Stevenage as part of an operation to tackle knife crime. Picture: Herts police

Police officers are conducting a weapons sweep in Stevenage as part of an operation to tackle knife crime. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police officers from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team have been carrying out regular knife sweeps as part of an ongoing operation to tackle knife crime.

Searches are taking place each week, and so far weapons including kitchen knives, metal poles and screwdrivers have been found hidden in places where they are readily accessible.

Neighbourhood Insp Simon Tabert said: "We know that some people will hide weapons in bushes, bin stores and the undergrowth so that they are not carrying them all the time, but can find one if needed.

"We are appealing to the local community who have found hidden knives, seen people hiding them or think a particular area is being used to secrete such items, to contact us. We can then add those locations to our regular weapon sweep patrols.

You may also want to watch:

"I would also urge anyone who has any concerns about knife crime to contact us, either in person or via an anonymous forum such as Crimestoppers. We will always act on any information you pass on."

A knife amnesty is running in Herts from Monday, September 16, as part of Operation Sceptre.

During the amnesty members of the public can surrender any unwanted knives to the police anonymously, and without fear of prosecution for possession.

For those who are unable to get to a knife surrender bin, a special collection service will be available.

Anyone with information about the location of knives can contact the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to stepson in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to stepson in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Latest from the The Comet

Weapons sweep to help tackle knife crime in Stevenage

Police officers are conducting a weapons sweep in Stevenage as part of an operation to tackle knife crime. Picture: Herts police

Firefighters rescue farm animals from asbestos-riddled barn fire near Letchworth

Firefighters rescued several farm animals from the blaze. Picture: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue

Sister of Stevenage man who lost MND battle will take on Great South Run in his memory

Kerry is taking part in the Great South Run in October to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of her brother Scott. Picture courtesy of Kerry Everett.

Stevenage 0-1 Bradford City: Battling Boro still waiting for first League Two win

Danny Newton of StevenageDanny Newton of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019

Stevenage 0-1 Bradford: Player ratings as Watts and Fernandez shine

O's Lee Angol & Kelland Watts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists