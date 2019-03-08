Ballet star Wayne Sleep takes Hitchin dance school workshops

Students at a Hitchin dance school have had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share the floor with Royal Ballet and CATS star Wayne Sleep.

The day began with 30 juniors from the Lesnick School of Ballet and Theatre Arts taking part in ballet and jazz workshops, followed by 30 senior dancers.

Wayne - who once established a world record by doing an entrechat-douze, a jump with 12 beats of the feet, and has appeared in numerous shows as both a dancer and an actor - taught four classes in total, passing on knowledge from former roles plus shows he'd choreographed.

As a keepsake for the memorable day, the students took home certificates signed by Wayne.

"The dancers and audience had a wonderful experience," said Vickie Lesnick, principal at the Lesnick School of Ballet and Theatre Arts.

"It was a real treat - a day they'll remember forever."