Water voles reintroduced to River Beane after 20-year absence

Louise McEvoy

Published: 1:45 PM August 10, 2022
Water vole swimming

Water voles have been reintroduced to a stretch of the River Beane near Watton-at-Stone - Credit: Amy Lewis

Water voles have been reintroduced to the River Beane after an absence of over 20 years.

The Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust (HMWT) has reintroduced 138 Devon-bred water voles to a stretch of the river near Watton-at-Stone. Water voles were last recorded on the river in 2000.

They used to be commonly found on UK rivers, but over the last 50 years have become the UK’s fastest-declining mammal and now face extinction due to the loss of quality wetland habitats and predation by American mink.

HMWT aims to have water voles back on all Herts rivers by 2030.

HMWT's Josh Kalms said: “Water voles are vitally important in wetland ecosystems and have a key role in maintaining the health of these habitats."

Water vole

The Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust aims to reintroduce water voles to all Hertfordshire rivers by 2030 - Credit: Natasha Aidinyantz

Successful campaigning by the River Beane Restoration Association to reduce the quantity of water taken from the river enabled the reintroduction.

Landowners interested in water vole reintroduction, email info@hmwt.org.

