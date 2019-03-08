Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen this wanted Letchworth man?

PUBLISHED: 13:35 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 23 July 2019

Police are appealing for help to find Jasper Thomson, who is wanted after failing to appear at court in relation to an assault. Picture: Herts police

Police are appealing for help to find Jasper Thomson, who is wanted after failing to appear at court in relation to an assault. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a Letchworth man who is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in relation to an assault.

Jasper Thomson, 25, of Icknield Way is also wanted on recall to prison.

You may also want to watch:

Thomson has links to Hitchin, Letchworth and the Highbury area of London.

Anyone who sees Thomson or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Herts police via the non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Waitrose: Public petitions launched to save Stevenage store and Post Office

A notice to customers outside the Stevenage Old Town Waitrose. Picture: Alan Davies

Man arrested in connection with Hitchin firearm incident

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Waitrose: Lidl refuses to be drawn on Stevenage speculation

Waitrose

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Waitrose: Public petitions launched to save Stevenage store and Post Office

A notice to customers outside the Stevenage Old Town Waitrose. Picture: Alan Davies

Man arrested in connection with Hitchin firearm incident

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Waitrose: Lidl refuses to be drawn on Stevenage speculation

Waitrose

Latest from the The Comet

Oasis, Beatles and Bowie tributes make Todd in the Hole Festival ‘one to remember’

Absolute Bowie on stage at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Martin Wootton

Public appeal launched for wanted Hitchin man

Simon Day, 31, of Hitchin, is wanted in connection with multiple crimes. Picture: Herts Police

Have you seen this wanted Letchworth man?

Police are appealing for help to find Jasper Thomson, who is wanted after failing to appear at court in relation to an assault. Picture: Herts police

More than 20 arrested in crackdown on Stevenage county lines drugs operation

21 people have been arrested as County Lines gang activity has been targeted in Stevenage. Picture: Cambs Police

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists