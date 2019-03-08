Have you seen this wanted Letchworth man?
PUBLISHED: 13:35 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 23 July 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for help to find a Letchworth man who is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in relation to an assault.
Jasper Thomson, 25, of Icknield Way is also wanted on recall to prison.
You may also want to watch:
Thomson has links to Hitchin, Letchworth and the Highbury area of London.
Anyone who sees Thomson or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Herts police via the non-emergency number 101.
You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.