Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?
PUBLISHED: 15:27 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 17 September 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a Stevenage man, who is wanted in connection with a burglary offence.
Gary Crockett-Smith, aged 31 and whose last known address was in Stevenage, is wanted by police in connection with a burglary.
If you are with Gary or have seen him in the last few moments, call 999.
If you have information about his whereabouts contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 41/67910/20.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
