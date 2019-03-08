Have you seen this wanted man?

Police are appealing for help to find Levi George, who is wanted for drug offences in Hertfordshire. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police are appealing for help to find this man who has links to Stevenage and North Hertfordshire.

Levi George from Luton is wanted by Herts police for drug offences.

The 24-year-old is believed to frequent the Luton, Stevenage and North Herts areas.

Anyone who sees Levi or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, quoting reference number 41/61740/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.