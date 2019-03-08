Closure order granted for Hitchin flats after anti-social behaviour concerns

Hitchin Safer Neighbourhood Team celebrate the closure order at the flats in Walsworth Road. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

A closure order has been granted for two flats in the same Hitchin street after concerns were raised about the anti-social behaviour of occupants and their associates.

Officers from the Hitchin Safer Neighbourhood Team received numerous complaints from residents about anti-social behaviour in two premises in Walsworth Road which was having a detrimental effect on their lives.

Working with the landlord of both properties, the officers applied to Stevenage magistrates to have both addresses closed for a three-month period, to give the local community some respite from the anti-social behaviour issues, while the problem was addressed.

The closure order was granted today under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and it bans anyone from entering the properties.

North Herts anti-social behaviour officer Jeanette Dallimore from Herts police said: "Local residents had previously been complaining about drug dealing, verbal abuse, nuisance noise and fires. We have acted quickly to secure the closure orders and will we continue to work with partners to find a permanent solution to the problem.

"I would urge members of the community to always report any anti-social behaviour of this nature to the police. Residents have a right to live their lives without the behaviour of others having a negative impact on them."

The closure order bans anyone from entering the property for three months.

Should an unauthorised person enter the flat, they will be arrested, which could lead to prison time, a fine of up to £5,000 or both.

