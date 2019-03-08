Council considers legal action to remove travellers from Hitchin park

Travellers are occupying Walsworth Common in Hitchin. Picture: Callum Williams Archant

North Herts District Council has said it's considering legal action, following the arrival of travellers in a Hitchin park.

Caravans parked up on Walsworth Common, off Woolgrove Road this morning.

Executive member for community engagement, Councillor Judi Billing, said: "NHDC was notified on September 26 that a group of travellers have temporarily settled on Walsworth Common in Hitchin.

"The council is considering legal proceedings for the removal of the unauthorised encampment, ensuring that we adhere to all correct procedures in regard to the welfare of the travellers."