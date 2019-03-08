Advanced search

Updated

Council considers legal action to remove travellers from Hitchin park

PUBLISHED: 14:06 26 September 2019

Travellers are occupying Walsworth Common in Hitchin. Picture: Callum Williams

Travellers are occupying Walsworth Common in Hitchin. Picture: Callum Williams

Archant

North Herts District Council has said it's considering legal action, following the arrival of travellers in a Hitchin park.

You may also want to watch:

Caravans parked up on Walsworth Common, off Woolgrove Road this morning.

Executive member for community engagement, Councillor Judi Billing, said: "NHDC was notified on September 26 that a group of travellers have temporarily settled on Walsworth Common in Hitchin.

"The council is considering legal proceedings for the removal of the unauthorised encampment, ensuring that we adhere to all correct procedures in regard to the welfare of the travellers."

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tesco parking website used by Stevenage store hauled offline for data breach

The website used by customers to validate parking at Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre has been shut down due to a data breach. Picture: Danny Loo.

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Olympian to open new Aldi store in Letchworth

The new store on Avenue One will be the first Aldi in Letchworth. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

22-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Stevenage

news@thecomet.net

Most Read

Tesco parking website used by Stevenage store hauled offline for data breach

The website used by customers to validate parking at Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre has been shut down due to a data breach. Picture: Danny Loo.

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Olympian to open new Aldi store in Letchworth

The new store on Avenue One will be the first Aldi in Letchworth. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

22-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Stevenage

news@thecomet.net

Latest from the The Comet

Council considers legal action to remove travellers from Hitchin park

Travellers are occupying Walsworth Common in Hitchin. Picture: Callum Williams

Ansell reveals title hopes as Hitchin welterweight gets up for York Hall bout

Letchworth boxer Tom Ansell trains at his new gym. Picture: DANNY LOO

Travellers set up camp in Hitchin park

Travellers are occupying Walsworth Common in Hitchin. Picture: Callum Williams

Coffee, cake and all for a good cause - Macmillan coffee mornings return to Stevenage and North Herts

World's Biggest Coffee Morning is Macmillan's flagship fundraising event. Picture: Archant.

Knebworth pub saved from housing developer after long-fought campaign

Knebworth Parish Council is set to buy The Station pub.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists