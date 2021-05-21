Walk-in vaccinations to continue in Herts

Updated

Published: 9:46 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 9:51 AM May 21, 2021

Walk-in vaccinations are now available in Herts - Credit: PA

A number of walk-in vaccination sessions have opened up across Hertfordshire and west Essex to make it even easier for eligible people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last week, vaccine centres Robertson House in Stevenage, the former Da Vinci School in Letchworth, Alban Arena in St Albans and Roche Pharmaceuticals in Welwyn Garden City welcomed walk-ins for the first time.

This is set to continue, with available dates and times changing - so check before visiting.

Local health boss Dr Jane Halpin is encouraging everyone from Herts and west Essex to protect themselves, their families and their communities against COVID-19:

She said: “Some people have told us they like to be able just to turn up at a vaccination centre, particularly those with unpredictable work schedules or family commitments. That’s why we’re offering more of these clinics in the days ahead.

You may also want to watch:

“If you prefer the certainty of a guaranteed booked appointment at a particular time you can call 119, use the National Booking Service website, or respond to an invitation to be vaccinated by your GP, if they are continuing to offer this service.

"With a range of permanent and temporary ‘pop up’ clinics in local communities, booked appointments and ‘walk-in’ sessions, we’re doing all we can to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get the protection that they need.”

Which is the right vaccinations for me?

If you have not yet had a COVID-19 vaccination:

People aged 40+ or those in a priority group* who are aged over 40 can get their first vaccination at an AstraZeneca vaccination clinic. Please note that people who are pregnant are advised to have the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination instead.

People aged between 34 and 39 are now eligible to have their first Pfizer or Moderna vaccination. The majority of Pfizer clinics have to be booked in advance, but there are some ‘pop up’ Pfizer clinics in Hertfordshire available without appointment this weekend.

Robertson House in Stevenage is currently offering some walk-in Moderna clinics. When you book online, you will only be offered clinics that are providing a vaccine suitable for your age group.

If you had your first AstraZeneca vaccination at least 8 weeks ago:

And you are aged 50 or more, or in a priority group*, you are now being encouraged to get your second jab as soon as eight weeks have passed. You can come along to an AstraZeneca walk-in clinic, book an appointment via the National Booking Service or by calling 119, or wait for you GP to contact you.

Where can I find details of the walk-in vaccination sessions?

The full list of local clinics offering vaccinations without appointments in the days to come can be found here.

Check back with this website for details of further walk-in clinics in future – and remember that the National Booking Service has a wide range of appointments that can be booked in advance.

*Priority groups are as follows:

· All those aged 50 or over

· Frontline health and social care workers

· People aged 16 or over who are known to be clinically extremely vulnerable or with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality

· People who care for someone who is at high risk from COVID-19

· People who live with someone who is immuno-suppressed

This week:

Former Da Vinci School Site, Broadway, Letchworth:

Friday, May 21 (today): 3.30pm to 5.30pm

Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23: 8.30am to 3.30pm

Alban Arena, Civic Centre, St Albans:

Friday, May 21 (today), May 22 and May 23: 8.30am to 4.30pm

Robertson House, Stevenage:

Friday, May 21 (today): 5.30pm t0 6.30pm

Roche, Hexagon Place, Welwyn Garden City:

Friday, May 21 (today) and May 22: 4pm to 5pm



