Queues building at vaccine centre following PM's booster announcement

Walk-in vaccination queues at Robertson House in Stevenage have been busy this morning following the expansion of the booster programme - Credit: PA

People have been queueing to get their booster vaccine at Stevenage's Robertson House this morning.

This comes following an announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night that booster jabs are to be offered to all over 18s in England.

The PM set a new target to offer booster jabs to all who want one by the end of this month, amid an expected "tidal wave" of Omicron infections. It has just been announced that one person in the UK has sadly died with the variant.

A spokesperson for the vaccination programme in Hertfordshire said: "Following Sunday evening's announcement about the expansion of the booster vaccination programme, we expect that our walk-in clinics will be very busy.

"Please be patient with staff and volunteers who are who are working hard to get as many people protected as possible.

"Staff will monitor walk-in queues and once the capacity of the vaccination session has been reached, the queue will close to new arrivals.

"This is to make sure that everybody who spends time queuing can be vaccinated. Please wrap up warmly.

"We are opening many more bookable vaccination slots over the next few days – please check the national booking service website to make an appointment, or call 119 if you do not have internet access.

"Please remember that adults must wait for four weeks after a positive COVID test before they can have a booster jab.”

Robertson House in Stevenage was one of the first mass vaccination centres to open in the UK in January this year.

For lists of available walk-in clinics in Hertfordshire, go to covid.healthierfuture.org.uk/events/vaccination-walk-in-clinic-times.