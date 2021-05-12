Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week

Published: 12:40 PM May 12, 2021

Vaccine centres are offering jabs to walk-ins over the age of 40 for this week only - Credit: PA

For this week only, anyone over 40 can walk into a number of vaccination centres across Hertfordshire and west Essex without an appointment.

For the first time in the local vaccination programme, drop-in sessions are being offered at our large vaccination centres, to make the most of available vaccine supplies.

For a limited period, people who have yet to book their vaccine can turn up at a number of sites in Hertfordshire and west Essex during opening hours to receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A list of venues and opening times are available here.

Anyone who is 40 plus, or currently eligible to be vaccinated for another reason should ideally bring their NHS number with them.

You can find your NHS number online here if you don’t know it. Otherwise, any other recognised form of identification, such as a driving license, passport or utility bill, will be fine.

There are plenty of appointments available for people who are eligible and prefer to make a booked appointment - either directly with participating GP practices or by using the National Booking Service.

Those people who already have a booked appointment at a vaccination centre, GP-led site or pharmacy should attend their appointment as planned.

Dr Jane Halpin, chief executive of the Hertfordshire and West Essex Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “We’ve given over one million doses of vaccine across the area so far and we’re keen to make sure that no one gets left behind.

"With some capacity in the programme this week, we’re opening the doors at our large vaccine centres for a limited time, so you can just turn up and get your jab.

"If you haven’t got around to booking your vaccine appointment yet, this is the perfect opportunity to start to get protected before even more of the lockdown restrictions ease.”

The Avanti School vaccination centre in Bishop’s Stortford and the Chells Manor community pharmacy vaccination centre in Stevenage are both offering Pfizer vaccine sessions on Wednesday 12, Thursday 13 and Friday 14 May this week.

Pfizer appointments at these locations must be booked through the online National Booking Service or by calling 119.

Walk-in times for the AstraZeneca vaccine are as follows:

Robertson House, Stevenage:

Wednesday May 12 (today), to Friday, May 14: 9am to 6pm

Saturday, May 15: 9am to 4pm

Sunday, May 16: 9am to 5pm

Roche, Hexagon Place, Welwyn Garden City:

Wednesday May 12 (today), to Sunday, May 16: 9am to 4pm

Former Da Vinci School Site, Broadway, Letchworth:

Thursday, May 13 to Sunday, May 16: 9am to 1pm

Alban Arena, Civic Centre, St Albans:

Wednesday, May 12 (today): 1pm to 4pm

Thursday, May 13 to Sunday, May 16: 9am to 2pm