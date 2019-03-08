Wagamama set to open new restaurant on Stevenage Leisure Park this month

Restaurant chain Wagamama has announced it is opening a new restaurant on Stevenage Leisure Park.

The chain says it is taking over the former Chiquito premises "following huge demand for the pan Asian restaurant", and is set to open on Monday, August 19.

A spokesman said all Chiquito staff had the option of transferring to Wagamama and more than half have done so.

Regional marketing manager, Kate Dell, said: "We're so excited to be bringing Wagamama to Stevenage. We often have guests get in touch asking us if we're opening in the area, and we're thrilled we are able to meet those requests. We look forward to welcoming Wagamama fans and new guests alike with our Japanese-inspired menu."

Tasmin Bawa, manager of Stevenage's Wagamama, said: "We can't wait to open our doors to the great people of Stevenage, spreading our ethos of positivity from bowl to soul."