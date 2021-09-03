Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
More than 150 donation boxes delivered to Afghan refugees in Herts

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:58 PM September 3, 2021   
Volunteers have distributed more than 150 boxes of good to Afghan refugees in Herts

- Credit: Herts County Council

The generosity of Hertfordshire residents has meant more than 150 boxes of goods have been donated to meet the needs of Afghan refugees in the county.

Volunteers have been sorting and preparing the myriad of items donated by residents to support families arriving in Herts.



- Credit: Herts County Council

Coordinated by Hertfordshire County Council, in partnership with the British Red Cross and local charities, donations have been collected from across the county, and are being sorted and distributed to Afghan families currently residing in temporary accommodation.

So far, boxes of goods have been distributed to meet the needs of those already in Hertfordshire, with volunteers continuing to sort and pack the huge selection of additional donations at the temporary sorting centre.



- Credit: Herts County Council

Leader of Hertfordshire County Council, Richard Roberts, said: “It is incredible to witness the generosity the people of Hertfordshire have shown to those arriving in our county from Afghanistan, and we have been overwhelmed with offers of support and donations.

“A significant number of donations of clothes, toiletries and toys have very generously been donated, however as we work to meet the need of those who have arrived in the county, we are asking that no further donations are made at this time.



- Credit: Herts County Council

"Instead, I would encourage anyone wishing to show their support to make a donation to Hertfordshire Community Fund’s appeal.



- Credit: Herts County Council

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the British Red Cross, local charities and volunteers who are working with us to ensure the families have all they need and settle well in this next chapter of their lives.”

A JustGiving page has been set up by the Hertfordshire Community Foundation, with funds raised at more than £25,000 currently. 

Those wishing to support the effort can visit justgiving.com/campaign/hertsrefugee

