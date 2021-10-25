Hitchin's Repair Café wants you!

Published: 2:26 PM October 25, 2021

The Repair Café is run by Plastic Free Hitchin in collaboration with Hitchin Hackspace - Credit: Plastic Free Hitchin

Good with your hands? If you can sew, are good at repairs, can fix gadgets or are a dab hand with computers - here's the opportunity for you!

Following two successful Repair Cafés before the pandemic struck, the initiative is back up and running at Hitchin Hackspace on Bancroft in collaboration with Plastic Free Hitchin.

New volunteers repairers with a variety of skills are asked to get in touch as the unique event gets back up and running.

Members of the public can bring their damaged items for volunteers to give them a new lease of life, preventing thousands of repairable household items from going to landfill every year.

An entirely volunteer-led operation, the Repair Cafés - which aim to be held four times a year - are a great way to meet other members of the community and make other people happy by repairing their much-loved items.

To register your interest, email hitchinrepaircafe@gmail.com.