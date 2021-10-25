Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Hitchin's Repair Café wants you!

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:26 PM October 25, 2021   
The Repair Café is run by Plastic Free Hitchin in collaboration with Hitchin Hackspace

The Repair Café is run by Plastic Free Hitchin in collaboration with Hitchin Hackspace - Credit: Plastic Free Hitchin

Good with your hands? If you can sew, are good at repairs, can fix gadgets or are a dab hand with computers - here's the opportunity for you!

Following two successful Repair Cafés before the pandemic struck, the initiative is back up and running at Hitchin Hackspace on Bancroft in collaboration with Plastic Free Hitchin.

New volunteers repairers with a variety of skills are asked to get in touch with Plastic Free Hitchin for the Repair Café

New volunteers repairers with a variety of skills are asked to get in touch with Plastic Free Hitchin as the Repair Café gets back up and running. - Credit: Plastic Free Hitchin

New volunteers repairers with a variety of skills are asked to get in touch as the unique event gets back up and running.

Members of the public can bring their damaged items for volunteers to give them a new lease of life, preventing thousands of repairable household items from going to landfill every year.

If you can sew, are good at repairs, can fix gadgets -  get in touch with Hitchin's Repair Café

If you can sew, are good at electrical or woodwork repairs, can fix gadgets or are a dab hand with computers - get in touch with Hitchin's Repair Café - Credit: Plastic Free Hitchin

An entirely volunteer-led operation, the Repair Cafés - which aim to be held four times a year - are a great way to meet other members of the community and make other people happy by repairing their much-loved items.

To register your interest, email hitchinrepaircafe@gmail.com.

You may also want to watch:

Environment News
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rosa Horton from Hitchin with baby Wilf

Herts Live

Oh baby! Family's disbelief after welcoming 'enormous' newborn

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Stewart Macgregor suffered a life-threatening head injury after he came off his e-scooter, and later died in hospital

Herts Live

Devastated wife pays tribute to Stewart Macgregor following e-scooter...

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Lucian Agape, 36, from Hatfield, has been jailed after a string of indecent exposures across Stevenage and North Herts

Herts Live

Serial flasher who 'showed no remorse' jailed

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage council leader Sharon Taylor

St Albans Magistrates Court

Council leader speaks out after terrifying harassment incident at her home

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon