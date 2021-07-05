Volunteers needed to help ship 30,000 books to Kenya

Published: 12:42 PM July 5, 2021

Stevenage-based charity Just be a Child is calling for some added manpower to help send donated books to their aid project overseas.

The charity's founder Dr Lenka McAlinden is appealing for extra hands on July 19 to shift more than 30,000 books, which will be enjoyed by children in Kenya.

Volunteers who spend Freedom Day with the charity will be all hands on deck, handling boxes, taking photos of the proceedings and making sure everyone is fed and watered.

Lenka told the Comet that volunteers will be rewarded with teas, coffees, bacon butties and cake.

"We couldn’t get this far without our lovely volunteers but now we need even more of you," she said, adding that a quarter of a million Kenyan children benefit from the donations thanks to the help of home-grown volunteers in ensuring they get there.

Those who are willing to muck in can join other Just be a Child volunteers from 8.30am to 1pm at the charity's Ashbrook storage facility. For more information and to register your interest, contact Lenka at lenka.mcalinden@justbeachild.com or 07737 500501.