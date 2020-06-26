Virtual balloon race to raise ‘desperately needed’ money for East and North Herts cancer services

A week-long virtual balloon race launching on Friday will raise money for the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity to support people affected by cancer.

Balloons can be bought for £3, with prizes including £500 cash and an Apple iPad.

A computer programme using real-time weather data will simulate the race and progress can be tracked via Google Maps.

All proceeds will go to the East and North Herts NHS Trust’s cancer services, including Stevenage’s Lister Macmillan Cancer Centre.

Community fundraiser Claire Adams said: “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic means money is desperately needed as charity-funded services such as the Lister Macmillan Cancer Centre are facing a significant drop in income. With all our events cancelled due to coronavirus, we’ve had to come up with virtual replacements to raise funds.”

To buy a balloon, visit enhhcharity.org.uk/Event/virtualballoonrace