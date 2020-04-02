Advanced search

Stevenage family go viral with lockdown cover version of Stormzy hit single

PUBLISHED: 13:30 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 02 April 2020

Mum Kate and her three boys channelled Stormzy's lyrical genius for viral cover version. Picture: Kate Switters-Price

A family from Stevenage has gone viral on Facebook with a lockdown-themed reworking of Stormzy’s hit single, Crown.

Mum Kate, and her three children – Lucas, Sam and Ethan – took inspiration from South London’s king of grime in a bid to beat coronavirus cabin fever.

With Lucas and Ethan performing on camera, and Sam expertly conducting from behind the scenes, the clip has been viewed nearly 3,000 times on Facebook.

Kate said, the video was “just a bit of fun with the boys, as we were all going a bit stir-crazy at being stuck indoors.”

“We were all sat at the table, brainstorming about how we’re feeling during this lockdown, and together we came up with our version,” Kate said.

Stevenage family go viral with lockdown cover version of Stormzy hit single

