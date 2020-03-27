Video

Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth communities send heartwarming #ClapForTheNHS message

Knebworth House illuminated in blue as part of #ClapForTheNHS. Picture: Rob Ryder Archant

Like much of the UK, the Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock communities came together last night to applaud our carers, healthcare workers, nurses and doctors and everyone else battling the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clap and cheer for your #NHS heroes They are there for us when we need them, be there for them when they need you most. Share your message of support and donate https://t.co/xBhZO2YYRT To donate £5 text HERE4EACHOTHER to 70085 HereForEachOther #HereForPatients #TheyWillBeReady pic.twitter.com/tIekiP6f8x — East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity (@ENHHCharity) March 26, 2020

Across the country, people gathered from their front doors, windows, living rooms, balconies and gardens to show their appreciation to everyone on the frontline at 8pm last night.

Your videos showed raucous applause in Oakfields Close and Southwark Close in Stevenage, Bursland and Warren Close in Letchworth, and in parts of Bedford Road and Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin.

Knebworth House shared a heartwarming picture online of the stately home entirely in blue, with the message ‘Thank you NHS’.

All through the night, your messages of support could be heard – alongside the wolf whistling, cheering and clanging of pots and pans in places.

One resident, who lives in Bedford Road, Hitchin, described the event as “wonderful”, and said she had “never seen anything like it”.

Another, commenting on Facebook, said the “emotional” event brought her to tears.

Nick Carver, chief executive of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to every person who joined in with #ClapForOurCarers last night.

“Our staff are working extremely hard to keep our patients safe, and knowing we have the support of our community behind us means so much.”

If you would like to share your pictures/videos of the #ClapForTheNHS, please send them to news@thecomet.net

For the latest information on coronavirus, follow our liveblog at thecomet.net