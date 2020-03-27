Advanced search

Video

Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth communities send heartwarming #ClapForTheNHS message

PUBLISHED: 12:18 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 27 March 2020

Knebworth House illuminated in blue as part of #ClapForTheNHS. Picture: Rob Ryder

Knebworth House illuminated in blue as part of #ClapForTheNHS. Picture: Rob Ryder

Archant

Like much of the UK, the Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock communities came together last night to applaud our carers, healthcare workers, nurses and doctors and everyone else battling the coronavirus outbreak.

Across the country, people gathered from their front doors, windows, living rooms, balconies and gardens to show their appreciation to everyone on the frontline at 8pm last night.

Your videos showed raucous applause in Oakfields Close and Southwark Close in Stevenage, Bursland and Warren Close in Letchworth, and in parts of Bedford Road and Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin.

Knebworth House shared a heartwarming picture online of the stately home entirely in blue, with the message ‘Thank you NHS’.

All through the night, your messages of support could be heard – alongside the wolf whistling, cheering and clanging of pots and pans in places.

One resident, who lives in Bedford Road, Hitchin, described the event as “wonderful”, and said she had “never seen anything like it”.

Another, commenting on Facebook, said the “emotional” event brought her to tears.

Nick Carver, chief executive of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to every person who joined in with #ClapForOurCarers last night.

“Our staff are working extremely hard to keep our patients safe, and knowing we have the support of our community behind us means so much.”

If you would like to share your pictures/videos of the #ClapForTheNHS, please send them to news@thecomet.net

For the latest information on coronavirus, follow our liveblog at thecomet.net

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Cash and till stolen in Letchworth Tesco break-in

The Tesco Express on Bedford Road was broken into in the early hours this morning. Picture: Google Street View

North Herts District Council announces suspension of food and garden waste collection

NHDC has announced the suspension of two of its bin collection services Picture: NHDC

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Cash and till stolen in Letchworth Tesco break-in

The Tesco Express on Bedford Road was broken into in the early hours this morning. Picture: Google Street View

North Herts District Council announces suspension of food and garden waste collection

NHDC has announced the suspension of two of its bin collection services Picture: NHDC

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth communities send heartwarming #ClapForTheNHS message

Knebworth House illuminated in blue as part of #ClapForTheNHS. Picture: Rob Ryder

Letchworth tattoo studio urges artists to share their PPE amid national shortage

No Morals Tattoos on Leys Avenue, in Letchworth. Picture: Google

Ambulance firm resorts to DIY stores amid coronavirus equipment shortage

Dave Hawkins, MD of Met Medical Ltd, said paramedics were going off sick after being exposed to coronavirus patients.

Stevenage mum targeted by fraudsters warns others of coronavirus con

People are warned to beware of scams relating to the coronavirus. Picture: Pexels
Drive 24