Pedestrian killed on A1 near Baldock named by police

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:24 PM June 1, 2021   
One lane is blocked between junctions 6 and 7 of the A1(M) this morning after a crash.

The pedestrian was involved in the fatal collision with multiple vehicles on the A1 near Baldock

A young woman who was killed in a collision involving multiple vehicles on the A1 near Baldock has been named by Bedfordshire Police.

Holly Foster, of Queen Street in Hitchin, was a pedestrian along the northbound carriageway of the A1 between 9.45pm and 10pm on Friday (May 28), when she was involved in a collision with a number of vehicles just past Junction 10.

Emergency services attended but sadly, the 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were put in place between Baldock and Biggleswade while officers dealt with the incident.

Det Sgt James Thorne - from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit - said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Ms Foster’s family at this tragic time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around this collision and would urge anyone who witnessed it, or saw a pedestrian on the A1 before the incident or has any dashcam footage to get it touch with us to help us establish what happened.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information can visit the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, or call 101 quoting Operation Firbeck.

