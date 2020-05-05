Residents urged to commemorate VE Day 75th anniversary on the ‘home front’

VE Day 75 celebrations are moving to the home front amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 8, 1945, the guns fell silent and war finally came to an end in Europe, with joyous celebrations erupting across the country.

On the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe – and our world now facing a very different enemy – Herts residents are being asked to commemorate VE Day on the home front.

During the current lockdown restrictions, most VE Day 75 community events and street parties have been postponed or cancelled. However, the county council is urging residents to join in with the nation’s celebrations at home, honouring the men and women of World War II for their huge sacrifices which made victory possible.

Residents are encouraged to make their own bunting, which they can hang from their windows over the bank holiday weekend, or share their memories and photos of VE Day tagging @hertscc on Twitter or @hertscountycouncil on Facebook.

Chairman of the Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant Board, Cllr Terry Douris, said: “These are truly unprecedented times during which we find ourselves marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Although it is disappointing that we will not be able to hold street parties and planned events, we accept that we must take these actions to safeguard the health of our communities.

“Instead, we would encourage families and residents to mark this unique milestone by taking part in a number of fun home-based activities to celebrate and reflect upon the enormous sacrifices our loved ones, friends and neighbours made to achieve peace in Europe 75 years ago.”

Assistant Chief Constable Nathan Briant, who is leading Hertfordshire Constabulary’s response to COVID-19, said it is “vital” that people continue to adhere to the government’s social distancing guidelines at this time.

“As a community we have come too far to risk any setbacks, and only by continuing our efforts can we hope to save lives and hasten the removal of the restrictions.”

Residents can make their own VE Day bunting on the BBC website. Alternatively, there are ready made designs available on the VE Day 75 website.

Decorate your bunting with images of the union jack, personal heroes – or whatever inspires you.

Bunting should be hung in your window over the bank holiday weekend from Friday May 8, to Sunday May 10.

Take pictures and share your creations on social media – but don’t forget to use the national hashtags #GreatBritishBunting and #VEDay75.

VE DAY NATIONAL ACTIVITIES (MAY 8)

• 11am – Two minute silence

• 11.15am – VE Day live stream

• 3pm – Britons are invited to take to their doorsteps to raise a glass, cheer and clap in ‘The Nation’s Toast to the Heroes of World War Two’

• 9pm – A national moment of thanks giving and celebration. You can watch and join in with the broadcast on BBC One, where the Queen will give a prerecorded speech.