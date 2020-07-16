Stevenage play area vandalism to cost council at least £10,000
PUBLISHED: 16:08 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 16 July 2020
Vandalism to play equipment in two Stevenage parks is set to cost the council between £10,000 and £15,000 to repair or replace.
Two pieces of equipment in Peartree park and Ridlins park have been set on fire over the last week.
Stevenage Borough Council took to social media and said: “This vandalism is not only going to cost us to repair/replace the equipment – estimated to be between £10,000 and £15,000 – but it will also extend the time it’s going to take us to reopen the play sites.
“If you have any information about either incident, please contact the police on 101.”
To report information on the fire at Ridlins park, use reference 41/54561/20, and for Peartee, use 41/54291/20.
