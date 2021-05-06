Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Skate ramp damage may be 'beyond repair' after vandals target park

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:49 PM May 6, 2021    Updated: 3:37 PM May 6, 2021
Peartree Park

The skate ramp at Peartree Park in Stevenage has been vandalised - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

A skate ramp in a Stevenage park may be 'beyond economical repair', after it was targeted by vandals.

Perpetrators hit the facility at Peartree Park with metal poles on Tuesday, causing an estimated £20,000 worth of damage.

A Stevenage Borough Council spokesperson said: "Very sadly the facility may now be beyond economical repair, in which case it will be removed if it’s not possible to replace. 

"We have evidence of the vandalism in progress which will be shared with the police.

"We shouldn’t have to say this, but please do not vandalise any play or skate equipment – this facility could now be lost as a result of this, which isn't fair on anyone who enjoys using it."

A police spokeswoman added: "Officers were contacted following an incident of criminal damage in The Ridings, in Stevenage.

"It was reported that an estimated £20,000 worth of damage was caused to the skate ramps in Peartree recreation ground, between 4.30pm and 5pm on Tuesday, May 4. Enquiries are continuing."

If you know anything about the incident, contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 41/33092/21. 

