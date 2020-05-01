Advanced search

Used PPE dumped on verges near Stevenage’s Lister Hospital could spread coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:58 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 01 May 2020

Sharon Hanrahan says she collected used PPE - which could be contaminated with coronavirus - from verges close to Stevenage's Lister Hospital until she ran out of bags. Picture: Sharon Hanrahan

Sharon Hanrahan says she collected used PPE - which could be contaminated with coronavirus - from verges close to Stevenage's Lister Hospital until she ran out of bags. Picture: Sharon Hanrahan

Archant

Used personal protective equipment – which could be contaminated with coronavirus – is being dumped on grass verges close to Stevenage’s Lister Hospital.

PPE includes masks, gloves, aprons and eye protection, with almost all of it intended for single use in order to avoid cross contamination.

A spokesman for the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust – which runs Lister – says it is not the hospital’s staff who are responsible for ditching used PPE at the roadside, which could ultimately cost lives.

Sharon Hanrahan, who lives in Stevenage, spotted the hazardous litter and did her best to clear the area as much as possible.

She said: “This is shocking! I collected five masks, as well as numerous wipes and gloves - all found on the verges on Great North Road, as you drive away from Lister Hospital towards Graveley. There was more, but I ran out of bags.

You may also want to watch:

“As I drove towards Sainsbury’s I made a point of looking at verges either side of the road. Both sides were littered with gloves, masks and wipes. What’s going on? These should be in clinical waste bins, or bagged and disposed of properly. It’s very worrying and I was just shocked at the amount.”

Another concerned resident pointed out that the perpetrators are “not just litterbugs”. She said: “It’s dangerous, as you could catch Covid-19 from these gloves or masks if they are infected.”

A spokesman for the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust said: “Our staff follow strict guidelines for the disposal of clinical waste, which includes personal protective equipment.

“We have seen an increase of people arriving at hospital with PPE and we recommend disposing of any masks or gloves appropriately on leaving the hospital, as this will help reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

A spokesman for Stevenage Borough Council added: “We’ve had one report of PPE being littered along Coreys Mill Lane.

“We all have a role to play in keeping Stevenage clean and reducing the spread of coronavirus. If residents have any PPE gloves and masks they need to dispose of, these should be placed in a separate bag and then put in a waste bin.

“If anyone has symptoms of coronavirus, the PPE should be set aside for 72 hours then put in their general waste bin.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police witness appeal after cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious inujries after an incident on the A507, Stotfold. Picture: Archant

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police witness appeal after cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious inujries after an incident on the A507, Stotfold. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Used PPE dumped on verges near Stevenage’s Lister Hospital could spread coronavirus

Sharon Hanrahan says she collected used PPE - which could be contaminated with coronavirus - from verges close to Stevenage's Lister Hospital until she ran out of bags. Picture: Sharon Hanrahan

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

North Herts to consider licence for new Chicken George restaurant

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Stotfold cake maker’s joy at commission to make Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday cake

Emma Azzopardi, owner of Stotfold's Box of Cakes, was commissoned to make a three-tier cake for Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday. Picture: Darren Miles from Miles of Smiles

Food and garden waste collection to resume in North Herts

Food and garden waste collection will recommence on May 11. Picture: NHDC
Drive 24