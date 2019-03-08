Advanced search

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

PUBLISHED: 11:24 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 29 April 2019

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

New names have been added to our Herts Most Wanted list. Do you recognise any of the faces pictured in our police Hertfordshire Most Wanted gallery?

If you do, you could be of help to Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The Comet publishes police appeals for dozens of men and women wanted in connection with crimes across the county.

If you recognise any of the people featured, and know where they are at the moment, you could help police track them down.

The galleries are updated regularly, so come back again and again to see the latest wanted appeals.

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises members of the public that if you do see any of these people do not approach them, but to contact police immediately.

You can call the police non-emergency number on 101, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

