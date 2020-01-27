Solution to flooded Stevenage underpass promised by end of the week

The Clovelly Way underpass remains flooded. Picture: Kirsty-Jayne Hays Archant

A Stevenage underpass remains flooded, despite more than a fortnight passing since emergency works to remove the water were due to start.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents say the Clovelly Way underpass has been flooded for months. Picture: Ross Upchurch Residents say the Clovelly Way underpass has been flooded for months. Picture: Ross Upchurch

The Clovelly Way underpass, which connects Skegness Road with Berwick Close, was due to have the water pumped out between Monday, January 13 and Tuesday, January 14.

READ MORE: 'Laughable' lack of action over flooded Stevenage underpass

Symonds Green residents have complained that the path under Clovelly Way has been inaccessible for months, and have reacted with similar dismay as the shin-height, stagnant water remains in the underpass.

You may also want to watch:

One concerned resident commented on Twitter: "Still flooded after months of being left. What will make a change? A child or animal drowning? A water-related illness breaking out?"

But, according to Ringway - HCC's main contractor for highways - a fault with the national grid's electrical supply meant they could start the work, but not complete it as planned a fortnight ago.

A Ringway spokesperson said: "We will be going out to the underpass tomorrow [Tuesday, January 28] to manually pump the water out. The supply from the grid will hopefully be repaired by Wednesday, so by Thursday the underpass should be back to normal."

But a spokesperson for UK Power Networks said they had no record of any fault with the grid during that time period, and are themselves waiting for the underpass to be drained before they can fix a streetlight in the Symonds Green area on Wednesday.