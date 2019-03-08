Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Last push to help Stevenage boy's dream sensory garden come to life

PUBLISHED: 17:50 05 August 2019

With the community's help, this could become a sensory garden by the end of August. Picture: Trish Newton

With the community's help, this could become a sensory garden by the end of August. Picture: Trish Newton

Archant

With fundraising over and less than a week to go before construction on a Stevenage boy's dream sensory garden begins, the organiser is asking for one last push from the community.

The blueprint for the new sensory garden. Picture: Trish NewtonThe blueprint for the new sensory garden. Picture: Trish Newton

After we published the story of plans to build a sensory garden for a visually-impaired teenager with complex injuries six weeks ago, the community response was marvellous - with many businesses and volunteers offering their help.

READ MORE: Can you help Stevenage boy's sensory garden dream come true?

Now, with four days to go until building is due to start on Friday, the person who orchestrated this plan is calling for your help.

You may also want to watch:

Trish Newton says more than three quarters of the fundraising target has been met, but donations or discounts from companies are still required before anything can start.

She's also calling for any plumbers, electricians, carpenters and volunteers who can spare some of their time to help create the intricate sensory garden.

Trish said: "Without these people, we can't make this garden happen."

She hopes to meet with all the volunteers - over a beer and some snacks - to discuss the plan of action at some stage this week.

If you can help make this boy's dream come true, contact Trish on 07903 444052.

Most Read

Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Stevenage and Hitchin stations among UK’s best for bike thieves

Hitchin and Stevenage railway stations have recorded the most bike thefts in our area since 2016. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

North Hertfordshire College plans for £5m revamp by selling off land for housing

North Hertfordshire College has announced plans to invest £5 million into sports facilities. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Stevenage and Hitchin stations among UK’s best for bike thieves

Hitchin and Stevenage railway stations have recorded the most bike thefts in our area since 2016. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

North Hertfordshire College plans for £5m revamp by selling off land for housing

North Hertfordshire College has announced plans to invest £5 million into sports facilities. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Last push to help Stevenage boy’s dream sensory garden come to life

With the community's help, this could become a sensory garden by the end of August. Picture: Trish Newton

Train delays expected as passenger taken ill in Letchworth

A passenger has been taken ill at Letchworth railway station. Picture: Alan Millard

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

Maamria frustrated as Boro lose curtain-raiser at Salford

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

North Hertfordshire College plans for £5m revamp by selling off land for housing

North Hertfordshire College has announced plans to invest £5 million into sports facilities. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists