Last push to help Stevenage boy's dream sensory garden come to life

With the community's help, this could become a sensory garden by the end of August. Picture: Trish Newton Archant

With fundraising over and less than a week to go before construction on a Stevenage boy's dream sensory garden begins, the organiser is asking for one last push from the community.

The blueprint for the new sensory garden. Picture: Trish Newton The blueprint for the new sensory garden. Picture: Trish Newton

After we published the story of plans to build a sensory garden for a visually-impaired teenager with complex injuries six weeks ago, the community response was marvellous - with many businesses and volunteers offering their help.

Now, with four days to go until building is due to start on Friday, the person who orchestrated this plan is calling for your help.

Trish Newton says more than three quarters of the fundraising target has been met, but donations or discounts from companies are still required before anything can start.

She's also calling for any plumbers, electricians, carpenters and volunteers who can spare some of their time to help create the intricate sensory garden.

Trish said: "Without these people, we can't make this garden happen."

She hopes to meet with all the volunteers - over a beer and some snacks - to discuss the plan of action at some stage this week.

If you can help make this boy's dream come true, contact Trish on 07903 444052.