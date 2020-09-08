Advanced search

Stevenage community centre relocating due to unsafe building

PUBLISHED: 17:23 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 08 September 2020

Hampson Park community centre will temporarily relocate to St Nicholas as its building is structurally unsafe. Picture: Stevenage Borough council

Archant

Hampson Park Community Association is set to temporarily relocate to St Nicholas pavilion this October following ongoing issues with the building in Pin Green.

Stevenage Borough Council worked with the centre manager and community association to find a suitable temporary location. St Nicholas pavilion was identified, and work is due to start shortly to enable the building to house all of the activities that take place at Hampson Park.

The move will be temporary while repairs to Hampson Park community centre are carried out. The centre, which was built in 2016, is expected to re-open in April 2021.

Councillor Jackie Hollywell – executive member for communities, community safety and equalities at Stevenage Borough Council – said: “We know how important community centres are to our neighbourhoods, and this move means that residents will continue to have access to a wide range of services that are integral to bringing communities together.

“We’re pleased to have been able to work with the community association to find a suitable temporary location so that activities can continue.”

The community centre located in Hampson Park offers a lunchtime lifeline to the elderly and isolated.

It was closed last month when major structural issues the internal walls were discovered, rendering the building unsafe.

For more information on the community centre, call 01462 354662 or email hampsonparkcc@gmail.com.

