Stevenage clock tower lit yellow and blue to mark Ukraine Independence Day

Stevenage’s iconic clock tower was lit up in yellow and blue to mark Independence Day of Ukraine yesterday (Wednesday, August 24).

The people of Ukraine mark their Independence Day on August 24, which is also exactly six months since Russia’s invasion began, and 31 years since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1992.

To show both the UK’s continued support, and to thank the British public for their continued support and generosity, councils illuminated buildings and landmarks across the country in blue and yellow.

Councillor Richard Henry, deputy leader, said: “Stevenage residents have shown overwhelming support and generosity to the people of Ukraine this year, and this small act of lighting up our clock tower shows that we stand with the people of Ukraine on their day of independence.

“Residents are also encouraged to take part in the #SunflowersForUkraine social media campaign, which aims to get members of the public to show their support for the people of Ukraine by posting a photo or video with a sunflower using the hashtag.”