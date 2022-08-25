The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Stevenage clock tower lit yellow and blue to mark Ukraine Independence Day

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:33 PM August 25, 2022
Stevenage clock tower lit blue and yellow to mark Day of Independence for Ukraine

Stevenage clock tower lit blue and yellow to mark Day of Independence for Ukraine - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage’s iconic clock tower was lit up in yellow and blue to mark Independence Day of Ukraine yesterday (Wednesday, August 24). 

The people of Ukraine mark their Independence Day on August 24, which is also exactly six months since Russia’s invasion began, and 31 years since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1992.

To show both the UK’s continued support, and to thank the British public for their continued support and generosity, councils illuminated buildings and landmarks across the country in blue and yellow.   

Councillor Richard Henry, deputy leader, said: “Stevenage residents have shown overwhelming support and generosity to the people of Ukraine this year, and this small act of lighting up our clock tower shows that we stand with the people of Ukraine on their day of independence.

“Residents are also encouraged to take part in the #SunflowersForUkraine social media campaign, which aims to get members of the public to show their support for the people of Ukraine by posting a photo or video with a sunflower using the hashtag.”

Stevenage News
Ukraine

Don't Miss

Outside the former Collenswood School and Barnwell campus site in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Traffic concerns delay decision on new Stevenage secondary school

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Knights Templar a-level results day 2022

Hertfordshire A Level results | Updated

A-level results 2022: Schools in Stevenage and North Herts share successes

Georgia Barrow and Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Newvu stevenage

Calling all gamers! New eSports centre coming to Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Knife found in Stevenage street

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Disgust after police tell mum to bin large knife found in Stevenage street

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon