Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hitchin board game aficionado crowned the new 'Master of Tiles'

PUBLISHED: 11:32 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 19 June 2019

Craig White, the 'Master of Tiles,' proudly picks up his prizes. Picture: Playtime PR.

Craig White, the 'Master of Tiles,' proudly picks up his prizes. Picture: Playtime PR.

Archant

A Hitchin resident has become the UK's champion of the popular board game Rummikub after winning a competitive tournament at the UK Games Expo.

Craig White saw off some tough competition to be crowned 'Master of Tiles' at the UK Games Expo Rummikub Tournament, held in Birmingham this month.

He also picked up a £250 cash prize and a bundle of IDEAL games from John Adams, the distributor of Rummikub.

The annual UK Games Expo Rummikub Tournament sees opponents use their wits to compete in rounds of the family-favourite game.

Craig has been playing the game competitively for five years now and was delighted to have picked up his first win.

The 43-year-old said: "I'm really excited to have won!

"Having finished fourth on the last two occasions, it's great to finally get over the finish line.

You may also want to watch:

"One of the great things about this event is the friendships you make on the day and carry on throughout the year. I have some great friends because of this fantastic event."

Lynette Norris, one of the event's organisers, said: "There's a great atmosphere and camaraderie amongst players and it was great to see Craig get the win after previously entering our last two Rummikub championships.

"We're always happy to support Rummikub tournaments and community events as they are so popular with our Rummikubers."

The aim of Rummikub is to be the first player to place their tiles as a run or group on the table, and then triumphantly shout 'Rummikub!'

Rummikub has been an international best-selling board game since the 1970s, and the game's UK fans continues to grow each year.

There are more than four million games of Rummikub played each year.

The many different games of Rummikub can offer something to players of all ages.

There are seven editions of Rummikub currently on sale, including Classic, Twist, Word, X-Press, Junior and Prime.

If you fancy yourself as a board game expert or want to dethrone Craig you can sign up for the 2020 UK Games Expo, held between May 29 and May 31, at: ukgamesexpo.co.uk/game.php

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete ‘thrown under car’

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete ‘thrown under car’

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin board game aficionado crowned the new ‘Master of Tiles’

Craig White, the 'Master of Tiles,' proudly picks up his prizes. Picture: Playtime PR.

NHDC set to discuss new environment panel following climate emergency motion

NHDC proposals to form a new climate panel will see councillor Steve Jarvis co-chair. Picture: North Herts District Council/Georgia Barrow

Community groups can bid for Stevenage’s Fairlands Farmhouse after sale to pub/restaurant halts

Fairlands Farmhouse in Fairlands Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

Road Policing Unit targeting drivers under the influence in summer campaign

The Road Policing Unit will be targeting those driving under the influence this summer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Loneliness Awareness Week: How Hitchin and Letchworth groups are tackling the issue

Hitchin's toddlers group helps combat loneliness among residents living with dementia at Milford Lodge Care Home. Picture: Kate Peto, Milford Lodge Care Home
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists