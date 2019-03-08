Hitchin board game aficionado crowned the new 'Master of Tiles'

A Hitchin resident has become the UK's champion of the popular board game Rummikub after winning a competitive tournament at the UK Games Expo.

Craig White saw off some tough competition to be crowned 'Master of Tiles' at the UK Games Expo Rummikub Tournament, held in Birmingham this month.

He also picked up a £250 cash prize and a bundle of IDEAL games from John Adams, the distributor of Rummikub.

The annual UK Games Expo Rummikub Tournament sees opponents use their wits to compete in rounds of the family-favourite game.

Craig has been playing the game competitively for five years now and was delighted to have picked up his first win.

The 43-year-old said: "I'm really excited to have won!

"Having finished fourth on the last two occasions, it's great to finally get over the finish line.

"One of the great things about this event is the friendships you make on the day and carry on throughout the year. I have some great friends because of this fantastic event."

Lynette Norris, one of the event's organisers, said: "There's a great atmosphere and camaraderie amongst players and it was great to see Craig get the win after previously entering our last two Rummikub championships.

"We're always happy to support Rummikub tournaments and community events as they are so popular with our Rummikubers."

The aim of Rummikub is to be the first player to place their tiles as a run or group on the table, and then triumphantly shout 'Rummikub!'

Rummikub has been an international best-selling board game since the 1970s, and the game's UK fans continues to grow each year.

There are more than four million games of Rummikub played each year.

The many different games of Rummikub can offer something to players of all ages.

There are seven editions of Rummikub currently on sale, including Classic, Twist, Word, X-Press, Junior and Prime.

If you fancy yourself as a board game expert or want to dethrone Craig you can sign up for the 2020 UK Games Expo, held between May 29 and May 31, at: ukgamesexpo.co.uk/game.php