Uber Eats now available in Letchworth and Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 11:02 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 30 July 2020

Uber Eats has launched in Hitchin and Letchworth Garden City from today. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Uber Eats has launched in Hitchin and Letchworth Garden City from today. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Consumers in Hitchin and Letchworth will now be able to order food direct to their door with Uber Eats, as the popular app launches in the towns today.

McDonald’s will be the first chain to launch in the area via the Uber Eats app.

In the coming weeks, it’s expected that more local favourites in both Hitchin and Letchworth will be available on the platform.

Toussaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats UK, said: “We are really excited to be launching in Hitchin and Letchworth Garden City, firstly with McDonald’s, and a host of local restaurants joining in the coming weeks.

“As the nation’s lockdown slowly beings to lift, we hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.”

Uber Eats has introduced measures to help ensure that every courier can access the PPE they need for free to help keep them safe when they deliver food.

As well as providing free sanitising products, Uber Eats is providing couriers with over one million masks.

You can download Uber Eats for both iOS and Android, or by visiting ubereats.com

