Two teens arrested after Stevenage stabbing
PUBLISHED: 17:31 27 August 2020
Two boys – aged 16 and 17 – have been arrested following a stabbing which happened in Stevenage earlier today.
A 19-year-old man suffered a laceration to his lower leg during the incident in Sish Lane.
He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Police were called just after 2.30pm and officers remain at the scene. There are cordons in place in Sish Lane, including the underpass and a section of pavement, as part of the on going investigation.
The two teenage boys remain in police custody at this time.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police online at herts.police.uk/Report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 421 of August 27.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
