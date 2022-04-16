The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Two fourteen year old girls have gone missing from Stevenage

Rosie Boon

Published: 9:33 AM April 16, 2022
Poppie Edgar and Lucy Arcadipane, both aged 14 and from Stevenage, have been missing since Wednesday (April 13).

Poppie Edgar and Lucy Arcadipane, both aged 14 and from Stevenage, have been missing since Wednesday (April 13).

The two girls are expected to be together.

Poppie is around 5ft 3in tall with brown collar length hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers, white trainers and had a white JD bag with her.

Lucy is around 5ft 4in tall with black hair, short on the sides and longer on top. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black ripped jeans.

Hertfordshire Police said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and would like to speak to anyone who believes they have seen Poppie and Lucy since they went missing."

If you believe you are with them now, have seen them in the last few moments or have information about where they have been, please call 999.

