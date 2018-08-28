Two men charged with vehicle thefts across Herts

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of vehicle thefts across the county Archant

Two men have been charged in connection with a number of vehicle thefts in Stevenage, St Albans, Welwyn and Hatfield.

Kestutis Drungys and Deividas Urbsaitis, both of no fixed address, were arrested yesterday in Watton-at-Stone, following an intelligence-led operation.

They were arrested in conntection with a number of thefts across the county.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to steal and appeared at Hatfield Remand Court this morning.

They have been remanded in custody pending further investigation.