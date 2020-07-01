Advanced search

Two men charged over Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured

PUBLISHED: 16:31 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 01 July 2020

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Two men have been charged over multiple offences relating to the serious crash in Monkswood Way that saw 19 people injured in Stevenage last summer.

Dominic Brown, 21 and from Park Street Lane, St Albans, and Julian Castano-Perez, 21 from Fitzwalter Place, Dunmow in Essex, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates Court today and were charged with 19 offences in connection with the collision.

Both drivers are charged with eight offences of serious injury by dangerous driving and 11 offences of wanton/furious driving.

On Thursday, July 18 last year, two cars collided at the exit junction of the Roaring Meg South car park, before ploughing into crowds of people that had gathered to watch.

The case has now been referred to St Albans Crown Court for a plea and direction hearing. The men are due to appear on August, 3.

