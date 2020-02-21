Two Hitchin teens charged following Stevenage Tesco stabbing

Two teenagers from Hitchin have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in a Stevenage Tesco car park.

Police were called shortly after 7pm on Sunday, February 16, following reports of a stabbing incident at a Tesco Extra car park in The Forum, Stevenage.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old has been charged with a section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with section 18 GBH.

The pair appeared before Stevenage Magistrates' Court yesterday morning where they will be remanded in custody until their next hearing on Monday, March 23.

Officers are still keen to speak to witnesses or anyone with further information which could help their investigation.

Contact Detective Constable Jennie Wilson on email at Jennie.Wilson@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/14639/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.