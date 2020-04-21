Two arrested in connection with bicycle thefts at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

A 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old-woman from Stevenage were arrested this morning in connection with the theft of bicycles at Lister Hospital.

Stevenage police offficers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team attended an address in the town at around 9.15am, and the pair were arrested on suspicion of theft.

They are currently in custody at Stevenage Police Station.

